Gorgeous Lady Says Rich Men Are Arrogant, Wants a Broke Guy, Her Online Request Stirs Massive Reactions
- A beautiful woman took to social media to announce a change in her dating preferences that left many netizens surprised
- According to Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ rich men are arrogant and she is now looking to be with a broke guy
- While some were left baffled by her statement, many interested men did not miss out on the chance to shoot their shot
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A South African woman piqued many of her suitors’ interests after taking to social media to make it known that she was done with rich men.
Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ posted a stunning image of herself rocking a subtle makeup look and her hair all done along with a caption that raised several eyebrows.
She tweeted:
“I want a broke guy. Rich ones are arrogant.”
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
In an age that pushes for women to “know their worth” and "find an established man", the young woman’s dating preference came as a surprise to many of her online friends, but even more so, the perfect opportunity for her admirers who thought they didn’t have a chance with her.
@Pplembede wrote:
“What will you do with a broke guy? When you are beautiful like this.”
@nyambi_sibusiso replied:
“Titsatsele mine gorgeous ❤️.”
@Mpillow shared:
“Can I take you out this weekend to Dubai kodwa kuzokhokha wena mina I'm broke, kade ngithenge ikhemfa ay noCheckers wangidurela, noR350 owkaphumi♂️♂️.”
@DanMakhoana wrote:
“I’m in just the middle between Broke and Rich, it will work.”
@SphepheloZuma01 said:
“I’m very broke my sister and I live eNanda , that should do it.”
@VincitoriM replied:
“Unamanga princess. I've been trying to catch your attention in vain. Woza ngapha, I'm not totally broke but you can come. Please.”
@Sir_iBuyerSA commented:
“Get an ambitious guy, be a blessing to him, be his navigation to wealth, he will always treat you like an angel. I am lost myself, looking for a gorgeous Princess.”
'Rich' American lady says she wants a Nigerian man
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American woman had expressed her desire to settle down with a Nigerian.
The lady's passionate appeal was seen in a video shared by Bala Baba Dihis on Facebook which he captioned, "Nigeria men. . She say she get nyash oo. . Make una rush her ooo ."
Like the caption read, the lady flaunted her backside towards the end of the video to drive home her appeal.
With a smile on her face, the lady stated that she is looking for a Nigerian man willing to come to the United States and spend his life with her.
Source: Briefly.co.za