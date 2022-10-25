A beautiful woman took to social media to announce a change in her dating preferences that left many netizens surprised

According to Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ rich men are arrogant and she is now looking to be with a broke guy

While some were left baffled by her statement, many interested men did not miss out on the chance to shoot their shot

A South African woman piqued many of her suitors’ interests after taking to social media to make it known that she was done with rich men.

She doesn't want to date a rich person. Image: @Ma_Dlamini_/Twitter

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ posted a stunning image of herself rocking a subtle makeup look and her hair all done along with a caption that raised several eyebrows.

She tweeted:

“I want a broke guy. Rich ones are arrogant.”

In an age that pushes for women to “know their worth” and "find an established man", the young woman’s dating preference came as a surprise to many of her online friends, but even more so, the perfect opportunity for her admirers who thought they didn’t have a chance with her.

@Pplembede wrote:

“What will you do with a broke guy? When you are beautiful like this.”

@nyambi_sibusiso replied:

“Titsatsele mine gorgeous ❤️.”

@Mpillow shared:

“Can I take you out this weekend to Dubai kodwa kuzokhokha wena mina I'm broke, kade ngithenge ikhemfa ay noCheckers wangidurela, noR350 owkaphumi‍♂️‍♂️.”

@DanMakhoana wrote:

“I’m in just the middle between Broke and Rich, it will work.”

@SphepheloZuma01 said:

“I’m very broke my sister and I live eNanda , that should do it.”

@VincitoriM replied:

“Unamanga princess. I've been trying to catch your attention in vain. Woza ngapha, I'm not totally broke but you can come. Please.”

@Sir_iBuyerSA commented:

“Get an ambitious guy, be a blessing to him, be his navigation to wealth, he will always treat you like an angel. I am lost myself, looking for a gorgeous Princess.”

