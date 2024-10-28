A Nigerian lecturer's kind gesture to two of her students has earned her the admiration of many Nigerians

The academic at the University of Delta took the student-lecturer relationship to a whole new height as she visited her students' hostel

A video showed how she took one of her students on an outing after paying her a surprise visit on her birthday

A University of Delta lecturer, Dr Thelma, has become a viral sensation for visiting two of her students, Princess and Pamela, at their hostels.

Dr Thelma's visit was documented by one of her students, @sicaa_12, who accompanied her and posted on TikTok.

Dr Thelma visited the celebrant on her birthday. Photo Credit: @sicaa_12

The first stop for Dr Thelma was Princess' hostel. Princess, a baker, was shocked and overjoyed to see her lecturer.

Princess, who wasn't expecting Dr Thelma, covered her face shyly as she saw her lecturer at the front of her room.

Princess eventually treated Dr Thelma to a nice edible she had made. In the video, Dr Thelma encouraged Princess not to let her academics suffer.

The jovial Dr Thelma also visited Pamela, who was celebrating her birthday and took her on an outing. @sicaa_12's video amazed netizens.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Dr Thelma's action

Lady B🥰 said:

"Na her favorite student she go visit ooh 😅😅 others should not see her as nice ooh, she no send una papa."

Jay🫀🥀🍫 said:

"How una de do this one?😂😂 Omo."

Lifeof_jenee said:

"Oh God😩 if Mrs Suzan, Mrs Ativie and Mrs Agbedi fit be like dix, life for nor hard for els student."

CANDY 🍬🍭❤️🧬 said:

"From today I go start to dey arrange my room well cause visitors fit come with our calling."

Sinmisola💞 said:

"She loves you guys frrr, with the way petrol don cost."

Nomsi🌹 said:

"Your lecturer fr? Ahhh😭❤️her type no dey reach two."

Dearie Dimple said:

"If na me I no go graduate again oo."

Mariam 🎀🐻 said:

"Shey nor same Dr Thelma wey teach me BOT be this? I dey fear this woman o😂😂😂 especially during exams I nor dey cross her part."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer had helped a student hold her baby during a test.

Lecturer helps nursing mother carry baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer had helped a nursing mother carry her baby.

In a video, it was revealed that one of his students is a nursing mother whose baby was crying during classes. As a way of helping, the lecturer offered to carry the baby from the mother to allow her to concentrate in the class.

The lecturer, identified as Dr Adekunle, was spotted with the baby strapped on his back. Many people who saw the video appreciated him. The video was shared on TikTok by @oreke2608.

