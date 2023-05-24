A kind lecturer who helped his student hold her little baby while a course test was going on has gone viral on TikTok

A TikTok video of a lecturer who held his student’s baby during a class test has caught the attention of many people.

The lecturer took the baby in his arms to help the mother focus on the test.

Lecturer with a heart of gold helps student with baby during class test.

Source: TikTok

Kind lecturer helps nursing mother

The baby was reportedly disturbing the mother, who was writing a test at the time.

The lecturer continued to supervise the class while holding the baby at the lecture theater and students were seen writing their notes and paying attention to the lesson.

The viral clip shows that some lecturers are willing to go the extra mile to help their students, especially those who are juggling motherhood and education. Again, they also demonstrate that kindness and empathy can make a difference in someone’s life.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@aishaem reacted:

"Some lecturers are very considerate ehn."

@user48488484 said:

"Yes ooo unlike some lecturers they will just send you and your baby out."

@DebbieLee wrote:

"We have lecturer like this in UNIOSUN also his name is Dr Adeleke from History and International studies department."

@Tifehyou commented:

"Some lecturers are very considerate but Some are like .lemme not say anything."

Nigerian lecturer chases mother and baby out of class

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother has sadly revealed how she was sent out of class because of her little child.

The mother, identified as @sheisteemah on TikTok, attended a lecture in school with her baby, who was still so tender, was unable to walk.

During the class, the baby cried loudly, and this provoked the lecturer, who immediately sent them out of the class. The sad mother shared a video of herself and her baby outside the class and blamed her baby for 'disgracing' her.

Source: Legit.ng