A Nigerian woman has narrated how she moved from being a single mother at 23 to getting married to the love of her life

According to her, she got out of different relationships with two beautiful kids who had different fathers

Despite being rejected by society, family and church, she met a young man who loved her and they got married after six months

A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional story recounting how God changed her story from being a single mother of two to being a happily married woman.

At just 23 years old, she suffered broken relationships and became a single mother of two beautiful kids with different fathers.

Single mum of 2 rejoices after wedding her man Photo credit: @lunambk/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Following the incident, her family members, society and even the church abandoned her to her fate.

Single mum finds love after 2 kids

However, her story changed soon afterwards when she found a man who accepted her.

According to the lady with the handle @lunambk on TikTok, she met her husband when she got invited to her friend's business dinner and they started a relationship afterwards.

After three months, he proposed to her and in just six months from the time they met, they were happily married.

She further stated that the best part of her union was that her husband loved her two children like they were his. They have a baby together and they are living very happily.

She wrote:

"I got out of different relationship, that broke me and I was left as a single mother at 23. With two beautiful children with different fathers, society, family and church left me. Became homeless with my kids until one day I got invited to my friend's business dinner.

"When a gentleman offered to give me a ride, then we later started a relationship, and he proposed to me 3 months after and we got married 6 months of being together and we bought a house and driving into Tesla.

"Here's the best part, he loves my kids like his and we had one other baby together. Now tell me God isn't real."

Reactions as single mum gushes over the love of her life

Social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Mhiz B said:

"Sis is as if u know what I’m going through presently I’m not lucky in relationships they all come and leave like am nothing I ask myself so many."

@R_D wrote:

"You'll be on the street enjoying ur relationship perfectly, you draw closer to God and everything turns upside down."

@User53224962 added:

"This your story just gives me hope."

@Smartdedesige reacted:

"I always say this The God that we serve nu huh, if he hasn't come through for you, you will think he doesn't exist. God is alive."

@Jpretzfa7vd replied:

"I'm in the same condition now and I must say it's not easy. I pray God show me mercy and perform a miracle for me. I tap into this testimony."

@Haliimah2 reacted:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen. I’ve been standing on this word and believing so much in Him."

@samuela.opoku said:

"God is amazing! I’m so happy for you."

@Ollenkambeni04 wrote:

"I am happy for you, may God continue to bless you and your family."

@vanichou01 commented:

"Please concentrate on your kids and yourself don't forget God loves you and will never abandon you."

Source: Legit.ng