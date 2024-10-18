A Nigerian lady has excitedly shown off her white friend on social media after he arrived in Nigeria

According to the Nigerian youth, the caucasian flew into the West African country to say hello to her

A video of the lady with the white man has gone viral and elicited mixed reactions on social media

A young Nigerian lady, @therealbeephils, has revealed that a white man came to Nigeria to see her.

In a TikTok video, the excited lady displayed her white guest, who is in her locality.

She taught the white man Yoruba. Photo Credit: @therealbeephils

Source: TikTok

"He came to Nigeria to come greet me 😂❤️funny guy," @therealbeephils wrote.

She made the white man speak in Yoruba while introducing him to her potential viewers. The man happily repeated after her.

The lady laughed as he struggled to speak Yoruba well. The white man was equally amused and continued to attempt speaking in the language.

The lady's video went viral on TikTok and sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to the lady's video

Monalisa🔥💦 said:

"Lol 😂 why you Dey stress him."

Kennygold ❤️💐✨ said:

"Wow😂😂 he tried nah."

Tifeh✌️✨💯 said:

"Today: your white man friend🌚. December: you married your white best friend."

Quddus Ayinde Karachi said:

"Ask him if he has Zelle or Apple Pay."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white man had arrived in Nigeria with his friend to see a Nigerian lady.

White lady lands in Nigeria for boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had flown into Nigeria to meet her Nigerian boyfriend.

One of his relatives who shared the clip on TikTok captioned it, "Welcome home sis in law." The clip showed the lovely moment the white lady ran into the open arms of her lover, after which they shared a kiss as he welcomed her into the country.

The excited young man gave his lady a bouquet of flowers as they exited the airport. His pals were also happy to see her. Thanks to social media, there has been a rise in interracial relationships, including one involving an older white man and a Nigerian lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng