A young lady has shown a trick she employed in order to be attended to faster in a Nigerian bank

She pretended to be a pregnant woman and stormed the bank with a fake baby bump and a bottled water

The lady's fake baby bump trick sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people considering copying her

A Nigerian lady, @atarodo001, has shared how she visited a bank with a fake baby bump.

The Nigerian youth showed how she left her house and dressed with the bump to look like a pregnant woman.

She faked being pregnant. Photo Credit: @atarodo001

@atarodo001 also had bottled water and acted the part. In a short video, she showed how she behaved in a bank.

According to the young lady, she did that as it was the best way to get fast attention and response in the bank. Words layered on her clip on TikTok read:

"Come with me to bank as a pregnant woman.

"The best way bank people will answer you fast."

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's fake baby bump

Fay’s fit said:

"Na 2 clothes d werey pack for inside gown."

Melvin Ejih (The_General) said:

"Like this na to print your face for all banks."

Gheart216💞😌 said:

"If u dress fine too dem go ans u fast especially wen u use nice perfume Jst look se.xy na security pple go let ur wrk fast for there slef na my own update be that."

Adedoyin 💕 said:

"O ti da 🤣🤣🤣 Thanks for the update."

🌬️Haleemah🫥 said:

"This girl matter don tire me."

☯️ Deus, fac me melius 🇻🇦said:

"Niceee one, ah swear you’ll queue tomorrow. Walahi talahiiii. Na to inform my HOP remain."

Source: Legit.ng