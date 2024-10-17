A Nigerian lady is off the singles' market after she walked down the aisle with her plus-sized white lover in the United States

The new bride happily posted a short clip from her wedding overseas and hinted at having a follow-up party in Nigeria

The interracial couple's wedding video elicited heartwarming reactions as netizens celebrated with them

A plus-sized white man has married his Nigerian lover in the US in style.

His Nigerian bride, @olanihunhannahola, announced her marriage on TikTok with a short clip from the ceremony.

@olanihunhannahola expressed joy that her singlehood ended in 2024 and hinted at having a party in Nigeria.

In the clip, the bride wore a white wedding dress while the groom wore a white short-sleeved shirt with a black tie which matched his black trousers.

The video ended with the couple leaving the venue of their simple white wedding.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate the interracial couple

#OboksFX said:

"Congratulations sis. marriage is a compromise and I'm happy you found yours. your home is blessed."

miracle said:

"Wow congratulations my darling sister ❤️may God bless your new home."

Aramidhe said:

"I don't know you but I say a very big congratulations to you both, God bless your new home."

user5551272033157 said:

"Congratulations to you sister please get one for me."

Sashatobz said:

"Yes ooooo!!! I am definitely pulling up !!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 !!! Please update me on aso ebi !"

Big Jajah✌️ said:

"Your home has been blessed and it will continue to be bless ijmn."

olabimpeolaleyeoke said:

"Congratulations to you...There is a woman for every man."

Nigerian lady weds American man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had married an American man.

