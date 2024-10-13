A brilliant Nigerian lady who graduated top of her class in the university has been praised on social media

Sharing photos on X, the lady listed areas she emerged the top student in including medicine and community medicine

People who knew the lady attested to her academic intelligence as an old classmate narrated how good she was

A Nigerian lady, Akinola T.O has celebrated her achievement after she came out with first class in medical school.

Akintola said that she finished with a 5.0 CGPA and was the best student in different areas in school.

Sharing her achievement on Twitter (X), the doctor said that she had distinction in community medicine, medicine, and surgery.

She was also the best in pathology and pediatrics, as well as in different areas. Many Nigerians celebrated her massively.

Her classmate said that the lady was so brilliant she only became the best after she had graduated.

@TheManAfricano said:

"To be honest, all the Temi I know are very brilliant. Congratulations Dr. Temi."

@manlikebrock said:

"Only you Temi? Omo!!! This is over excellent. Hearty congratulations to you dear stranger. This is beautiful. Excellence personified."

@_mobolajiowa said:

"This babe was always the first position in my class before she left. It was after she left I had a chance to get a 1st position too."

@marv__ee said:

"And you’re so beautiful. Congratulations."

@Adey_tkbb said:

"Best, congratulations, I’m super proud of you."

@TNU_K_ said:

"I know that she’s brillant from frame 2. I know that face. Congratulations."

@McDrMoore said:

"Then your parents will nkw ask you, 'does she have two heads?' This one get 3 heads abeg."

@ebereobua said:

"Please can I borrow your brain for the next like 2 months."

@Judith_Moru said:

"She was my group member in secondary school o!!!... I will shout this at the top of my lungs because who wouldn't want to be associated with this?"

