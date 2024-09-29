A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video after meeting an Anambra man who changed her life

In a video, she displayed the wads of cash the romantic man gave to her as a sign of his affection for her

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments

A touching video shared online showed the profound impact of love and generosity in one Nigerian lady's life.

The video, which captured the attention of social media users, began with a showcase of plenty naira notes.

Lady shows how Anambra man spoils her Photo credit: @coco_blix_x/TikTok.

Lady praises Anambra husband for spoiling her

TikTok user @coco_blix_x posted the clip displaying stacks of cash gifted to her by an Anambra man, who eventually became her husband.

In her caption, she hinted about holding scepticism toward men from Anambra, but her husband's kindness transformed her perspective.

The video showed their whirlwind romance, including the wads of cash gifts she received from him, before they went ahead to tie the knot.

"POV: When you gave another Anambra man a chance. I love love," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady praises Anambra partner

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple's love and the husband's generosity.

@EBUBE CHUKWU said:

"Your own Anambra man dey different. My own na Soso Main market English he dey speak release money Mba."

@susaanna said:

"May Anambra man locate me o. I heard much about them."

@preshgold110 said:

"Woow Nzube congrat do you remember me from our lady’s nursery and primary sch."

@Baby said:

"Guyyy not bumping into this after viewing ur status. Congratulations my love."

@Adaeze eme said:

"If I see another anambra guy I’ll give another chance maybe he’ll be different."

@Chinenyenwa added:

"Congratulations."

Lady joyous as she marries Anambra man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared her delight with netizens on the TikTok app after her lover paid her bride price in full.

A captivating video first showed the lady happily packing her bags as she moved out of her family house.

