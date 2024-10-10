A married lady summoned the courage to go through her husband's WhatsApp messages and shared the outcome online

A trending video captured the heartbroken lady's emotional breakdown and how she fell ill over what she saw on her partner's phone

Mixed reactions trailed the video as women argued for and against the topic of checking one's partner's phone

A lady was heartbroken after she checked her husband's WhatsApp messages.

The lady shed tears by virtue of what she found on her man's phone and eventually fell ill.

Lady weeps after checking her husband's WhatsApp messages. Photo Credit: Elizabetholu

Source: Facebook

A short clip reposted by Elizabetholu on Facebook showed the lady receiving a drip on her arm.

Elizabetholu was emotional after seeing the lady's condition and said:

"I fit check my own too."

The clip stirred mixed reactions online, with ladies explaining why they would never check their partner's phone.

Watch the video here.

Women shared their thoughts on the video

Kai Dabi said:

"Ever since I admit my husband have mental issues I have been glowing in a healthy manner with peaceful heart. They cheat for no reason. Trust me 😂❤️🙏."

Precious Okoli said:

"I know my husband phone password but I will never do that ,I love my life , he can replace me but my mummy will not."

Favour Dorah said:

"I choose to be a mumu and I stop that nonsense for my peace of mind....But in life I will never trust a man🤔🤔."

Deborah Agbadu said:

"Thank God for my husband, I use his phone to do anything I want, where do you guys even get your husband from hmmm."

Promise Toshiba said:

"Am not even surprised.

"My guy saved my number with Promise Fb.

"He has 2 active phones and one inactive.

"And na that inactive one i de.

"Me, e no really border me so far he gives me anything I want or ask him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman was in pain after checking her man's phone.

Lady weeps after checking partner's phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had wept after going through her partner's phone.

Following her experience, the young woman advised other women not to go through their partner’s phone when they find a good man.

The woman's emotional display sparked a debate on TikTok about respecting the boundaries of privacy in relationships. Some people argued that going through a partner's phone was a breach of trust, while others believed it could provide insight into a partner's fidelity and actual intentions.

Source: Legit.ng