A young Nigerian man has shared how he lost his twin sister, who was aspiring to study at the University of Delta (UNIDEL)

He said she wrote the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and had travelled to her school of interest to get her admission

Before tragedy struck, he said she narrated a bad dream she had and shared it with netizens online

A Nigerian youth, Victor, has appealed to netizens for prayers as he shared how he lost his twin sister, Victoria.

Victor said Victoria sat for the 2024 UTME and chose the University of Delta (UNIDEL) as her preferred school.

How Victoria lost her life

Victor narrated how she travelled to the varsity for admission purposes, only to meet her untimely end. Victor wrote on TikTok:

"We didn't know she had an accident on the same day she got admission, throughout the day my mom was worried and I was telling her that she had squat somewhere.

"The next day my mom received a call from the police station at Agbor or Benin but the police didn't tell her anything when she came because he knew she can't bear it.

"Then my dad and pastor went to the police station only to hear the bad news. She was already at the mortuary after the accident."

Victoria's bad dream about Victor

Victor said his late sister had a bad dream before her demise. He said she didn't know it was for her.

"During the week my sister told me she dreamt about me that I had accident not knowing it was going to be her."

He urged netizens to celebrate him while he was alive.

People mourn man's twin sister's demise

mhiz milano said:

"Even if I don't know your family, but my heart is fell with pain, keep resting Victoria."

Nicholeta_okennwa said:

"Rip vicky. I have same story with her but I survived my accident last year, i only got a broken leg but I can walk now after months with clutch."

Leo ♌️ baby said:

"Keep resting Vicky and I pray the rest of us live long."

Olly couture 👗✂️😍😊😇 said:

"In the journey of education may we never be brought home dead."

Divine said:

"Rest in peace Vicky. U mommy shaa live long 🙏. Amen."

Nessa ✨🌹 said:

"Rest peacefully Vicky your people loves you🥺🥺🥺. Now more than anything you need to stay strong for your mum , I pray u don't ever have to feel such pain again in Jesus name. AMEN🙏🙏🙏."

