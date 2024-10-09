"His Handwriting is Beautiful": Man Posts Letter Younger Brother Left before Returning to Village
- A Nigerian youth left people in stitches after sharing the letter his younger brother wrote for his sister before going back to the village
- In the emotional letter, the boy said he felt lonely and sad and was tired of only eating and sleeping all day
- The lad shared why he chose to stay with their grandma in the village and apologised for his action
A Nigerian man, Udeaja Chigozie Kingsley, has posted a handwritten letter his younger brother wrote.
Chigozie, who found the letter amusing, explained that the boy had visited his sister, and his phone got spoilt during his stay, leaving him lonely.
The boy, tired of being without a phone and lonely, wrote to his sister, informing her of his decision to return to their village without her notice. Chigozie wrote on Facebook:
"I read the most funny letter of my life today by my younger brother.
"So my younger brother visited my sister where she is staying for a few months for her hospital posting in Awka.
"And his phone sp0ilt.
"So loneliness wants to finish him in that house.
"Because when he visited me, I made his stay fun and lively.
"So, he decided to leave without letting my sister know.
"And he wrote a letter for him with the title "AM FED UP"
"The part is making me laugh the most is where he said "OH MY GOODNESS."
In the letter titled "AM FED UP", the boy poured out his heart about how uncomfortable he was staying with her.
He rated staying with their grandma better than with her. The letter made people laugh.
The handwritten letter amused people
Nagson Vivian said:
"His handwriting is beautiful to begin with.😂."
Precious Ben said:
"That place is safe and good for me" ke? 😂😂😂😂
"On top boredom? I can't laugh please."
Nwankwo Favour Chinaecherem said:
"Please repair or get him a new phone 📱...I totally understand him 😂..
"How do you expect a young boy to be eating and sleeping only from morning to morning... it's not Demure at all 😂😂😂."
Chi Kamso said:
"He even said how can a young boy be sleeping all the time chai boredom is bad please repair his phone 😭."
Sophia Edokpayi said:
"This boy go sabi break heart for future oo.
"See the way he expressed his feelings.
"Na this type go say “ Babe I pray you find someone that deserves you, the fault is not from you but from me”."
Ifeoma Ojukwu said:
"Lil bro is really fed up🤣🤣😂😂.
"How can a young man be just eating and sleeping?
"No naa🤣🤣😂."
Source: Legit.ng
