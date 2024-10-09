A married man has lamented online after he found out that one of his children does not actually belong to him

The heartbroken husband shared how he found out via DNA tests and revealed his sad plan for his unfaithful wife

The man's heartbreaking story sparked a conversation about infidelity in modern marriages, with many criticising his wife

A marriage is set to hit the rocks after a man found out he is not the biological father of one of his supposed kids.

The man shared his marital woe and sad discovery with X influencer, @Wizarab10.

@Wizarab10 publicised the man's anonymous message on X and it caused an uproar.

Man hatches bad plan for wife

The married man said he did DNA tests on his two children. When the result came out, it revealed one of them wasn't his.

Saddened by the development, the man said he was hurt and wondered why his wife would do such a thing to him. He shared his plan to run away with his daughter. In his words:

"Saw ur stories and decided to do a DNA test on my two children. Discovered one of them wasn't mine. I'm so hurt! How could she do this to me. I took her on a date this morning, bought her gifts and made her happy!

"This weekend, I'm going to take my daughter and disappear from her life, she's never..."

In its 2024 comprehensive report on DNA testing trends in Nigeria, Smart DNA found that between July 2023 and June 2024, 27% of paternity tests conducted came back negative.

Read the man's story below:

Outrage trailed the man's story

@OsawaruOmorogbe said:

"Has it even crossed the minds of people that most times,these women know the real father of these children they bring home.. they just watch you pay bills while begging the other guy to wait for the child to grow up and not break their marriage by coming forward for the child."

@lilyjoelily said:

"This is so sad 😞 .

"So painful 😓."

@yallmeetbenny2 said:

"If the child is not his child then who is the father.

"Are they not married.

"These women are m@d fr."

@espeezeal said:

"If you have not done a DNA test, just assume the child is not yours.

"Most of you are not even your father's child.

"If you know how much your mothers and your sisters commit paternity fraud, all these stories won't be news to you."

@Mickyy_Beast said:

"This is too painful, please let’s form the habit of doing this DNA thing immediately after child birth. So you can fling her on time before you commit."

@MarkLander9993 said:

"Omo it's painful. Men will hustle to put food on the table while wives are sleeping around. Boss disappear and leave her note say u don take ur daughter make she go meet the other one father."

@MarkOtabor said:

"That disappearing part might be hasty, understand the real state of things, and do that test again in different places to confirm...one last question was there an ex hovering when you met her? If you can answer this question, your clue might not be so far away!"

Man discovers his 4 kids aren't his

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had discovered he is not the biological father of his four children.

In a video shared on Facebook by roving storyteller Lucky Udu, the man said he and his wife have been married for 16 years.

But to his utter shock, a DNA analysis revealed that he did not sire any of the four children he was spending money to raise. The man said he met his wife around 2005, and she became pregnant in February 2007.

