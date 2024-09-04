A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking experience he had after conducting a DNA test on his children

The man said he and his wife had been married for 16 years and he went for a DNA test for the family

He shockingly discovered that none of the four children he was raising belonged to him biologically

A Nigerian man is currently heartbroken after discovering that the four children he was raising are not his.

The man made the shocking discovery after taking his children for a DNA test.

The man said after a DNA test, he found out his children were not his. Photo credit: Facebook/Lucky Udu.

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook by roving story teller, Lucky Udu, the man said he and his wife has been married for 16 years.

But to his utter shock, a DNA analysis revealed that he did not sire any of the four children he was spending money to raise.

The man said he met his wife around 2005 and she became pregnant in the February of 2007.

He said he accepted responsibility for the pregnancy and they planned and had their wedding in September of the same year.

Man faints after DNA test on his children

The man said their relationship progressed and they went on to have four children together.

In 2020, they had a misunderstanding, which led to him leaving the house for his wife, but he later returned.

In 2021, he said his wife packed her loads and left the house even though they had no queries.

He said in 2023, he started making efforts to get his children back from his estranged wife since he had left him voluntarily.

It was then that he decided to take the four children for a DNA test and found out they were not his biologically.

According to him, when he heard the news, he collapsed and remained in a coma for seven days. He said he wants to sue his wife in court and that he wanted the government to take over the children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man faints after DNA test on his children

Kizito Augustine said:

"DNA test is not in African tradition and culture, it only add to your trauma."

Songo Shiaondo Thomas said:

"This is pure wickedness and heartlessness, not even one child that belongs to the man he has just been caring for another man's children."

Man demands DNA test after seeing his wife's boss

An angry Nigerian man is demanding an immediate DNA test on his daughter to determine her true paternity.

This comes after the man visits his wife's workplace and finds out that his daughter resembles his wife's boss.

The man has said he is searching for a reputable DNA clinic so that he can do the test and clear his mind once and for all.

Source: Legit.ng