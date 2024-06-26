A Nigerian man went all out to make his woman happy by gifting her with a briefcase of naira notes

The man said he was initially scared to ask his girlfriend to tell him her genotype four months after they met

He said he was happy to find out that his girlfriend has an AA genotype and therefore, he decided to reward her with money

A Nigerian man has sent a huge gift to his girlfriend after he discovered her genotype.

The man said he had been dating the lady for four months, and he was scared to ask about her genotype.

The man said he was happy his girlfriend is AA. Photo credit: TikTok/Ajoke Surprises.

He finally summoned the courage and found out that his girlfriend was a carrier of the AA genotype.

His joy knew no bounds as he quickly stacked up some money in a briefcase and sent it to the lady.

A video of the gift was shared on TikTok by @ajoke_surprises and it has a note that accompanied it.

The man wrote:

"My amazing AA girlfriend, I was so scared to ask for your genotype for over four months we have been dating because I was running away from the truth and scared it would end my relationship."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gives month to his girlfriend

@Affordable Wears said:

"Wetin dey worry all this relationship people."

@sallybelloo said:

"This man don look for wife taya."

@Citygirl commented:

"My AA and O+ just dey waste."

@Jenny said:

"See me wey be confirm AA. Blood group come be 0 positive."

@Precious said:

"My AA see what your fellow AA people are receiving oo."

@Pretty Ella said:

"Una Dey stress me for this app."

@Giftcarly1 said:

"My AA just dey shine for nothing."

@X said:

"I’m AA and even O+ positive."

Source: Legit.ng