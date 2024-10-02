A young lady has come under fire online after she opened up about why her father shouted at her boyfriend

According to the Nigerian youth, her father shouted at her boyfriend because he didn't pay her house rent

Many people criticised the lady and her father over the incident, while others thought it was one of the disadvantages of relationships

A Nigerian lady, @bestvee12, has sparked outrage on social media over her unexpected revelation.

@bestvee12 said her father had shouted at her boyfriend.

She said her father shouted at her boyfriend. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, TikTok/@bestvee12

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she said her dad raised his voice at her lover over his failure to pay her house rent. She wrote:

"POV: My dad shouted at my boyfriend because he didn't pay my house rent."

Many netizens blasted the lady and her father.

See her TikTok post below:

Outrage trailed the lady's post

Alex ibe said:

"Em suppose call u and that ur papa knock unna for head...smh."

Nurny said:

"For house rent wey he no fit pay he dey shout for em fellow man pikin."

Bflinkz said:

"D boy na b mumu e no go swear for ur papa n him generation."

päçkâ-pâkå said:

"The thing wey dey my mind now if na me Dem tell I go vex so make i just shut up."

ola-Ahmed💵❤️ said:

"Single people Dey laugh relationship people."

Buzor said:

"Single life just dey save me from many nonsense."

OLOWO_EKO ♌️💰DC said:

"I dey there Watin the boy do no good make we no lie."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Ghanaian presidential candidate had insisted that anyone who wants to marry his daughter must first impregnate her.

Family makes demands ahead of boyfriend's visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out as his girlfriend's family made demands before his first visit to their house.

The man sent his story in an anonymous message to @Wizarab10 on X. @Wizarab10 shared the message and advised the man to take to his heels. According to the man's story, his girlfriend's parents want him to come with a bag of rice, money for each parent, wine and soft drinks. He wondered if such demands were normal.

"I'm planning a first-time visit (not official intro) 2 my woman's parents, but I'm confused cos they said I should come with a bag of rice, money for each parent, wines, soft drinks. Is this typical?

"NB: She's from a humble home just like me," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng