Nigerian Lady Says Her Father Shouted at Her Boyfriend for Not Paying Her Rent, Causes Uproar
- A young lady has come under fire online after she opened up about why her father shouted at her boyfriend
- According to the Nigerian youth, her father shouted at her boyfriend because he didn't pay her house rent
- Many people criticised the lady and her father over the incident, while others thought it was one of the disadvantages of relationships
A Nigerian lady, @bestvee12, has sparked outrage on social media over her unexpected revelation.
@bestvee12 said her father had shouted at her boyfriend.
In a TikTok post, she said her dad raised his voice at her lover over his failure to pay her house rent. She wrote:
"POV: My dad shouted at my boyfriend because he didn't pay my house rent."
Many netizens blasted the lady and her father.
See her TikTok post below:
Outrage trailed the lady's post
Alex ibe said:
"Em suppose call u and that ur papa knock unna for head...smh."
Nurny said:
"For house rent wey he no fit pay he dey shout for em fellow man pikin."
Bflinkz said:
"D boy na b mumu e no go swear for ur papa n him generation."
päçkâ-pâkå said:
"The thing wey dey my mind now if na me Dem tell I go vex so make i just shut up."
ola-Ahmed💵❤️ said:
"Single people Dey laugh relationship people."
Buzor said:
"Single life just dey save me from many nonsense."
OLOWO_EKO ♌️💰DC said:
"I dey there Watin the boy do no good make we no lie."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Ghanaian presidential candidate had insisted that anyone who wants to marry his daughter must first impregnate her.
Family makes demands ahead of boyfriend's visit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out as his girlfriend's family made demands before his first visit to their house.
The man sent his story in an anonymous message to @Wizarab10 on X. @Wizarab10 shared the message and advised the man to take to his heels. According to the man's story, his girlfriend's parents want him to come with a bag of rice, money for each parent, wine and soft drinks. He wondered if such demands were normal.
"I'm planning a first-time visit (not official intro) 2 my woman's parents, but I'm confused cos they said I should come with a bag of rice, money for each parent, wines, soft drinks. Is this typical?
"NB: She's from a humble home just like me," he wrote.
