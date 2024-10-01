A birthday celebrant was treated to a pleasant surprise by her new boyfriend as he got her a new car

According to the lady, their relationship is just two months old, adding that it was because she followed the steps she was told to

A heartwarming video showed how she was blindfolded and led to where the car was parked outside her compound

A Nigerian lady, @stargirl.242, has been gifted a new car on her birthday by her new boyfriend.

A one-minute video on TikTok captured when she was blindfolded and led out of her abode to the place where the car was parked.

The lady said their relationship is just two months old. Photo Credit: @stargirl.242

Source: TikTok

People gathered outside as they watched the celebrant being led in a blindfold to the birthday gift.

@stargirl.242 said she and her man only began dating two months ago and her gift is the best for a relationship of such a short span.

"Best birthday surprise I got in a two months relationship just because I followed the steps I was asked to," she wrote.

Her birthday surprise video sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Internet users stunned by the car gift

user4678523705326 said:

"Na to just turn am to taxi business don Dey be that😌😂…. Congrats mama."

rose blis said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessing."

ALFRED CHRISTIANA said:

"Congratulations babe more and more blessings will keep celebrating other till the congratulations reach me."

Angel se.xy said:

"Abeg wre una dey see this kind relationship abeg."

LONER💔🥺 said:

"Na me no go hear, I go still dey find who no send me and my small nyash."

SlimBeebah said:

"Congratulations 🥰 Make una drop update please."

sweet said:

"Where una Dey see man like this: na only boys I Dey see God abeg I want see man not boys."

nwa_anayoeze0 said:

"Mine dey always feel too special and pride."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had gifted himself a Mercedes Benz as a pre-birthday gift.

Lady abroad gifts husband car on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad had gifted her husband a Mercedes Benz on his birthday.

A video of the emotional scene has been shared widely on social media platforms, as the woman recorded her husband’s reaction when he saw the luxury vehicle. In a video, she explained that he had not taken her seriously when she vowed to buy him a car.

The video showed the husband’s shock and delight. He could not believe his eyes when he saw the car.

Source: Legit.ng