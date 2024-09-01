Global site navigation

“To Marry my Daughter You Need to Impregnate Her First”: Presidential Candidate Speaks, Gives Reason
by  Basit Jamiu 3 min read
  • Kofi Akpaloo, Ghanaian presidential candidate, insists suitors must impregnate his daughter before marriage to prove their commitment
  • Akpaloo’s controversial stance aims to ensure suitors’ seriousness and ability to care for his daughter
  • He advocates for early marriage, suggesting men should marry by age 27 to better plan their lives and family

In a recent interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has stirred controversy with his unconventional requirement for his daughter’s potential suitors.

Akpaloo has stated that he will not allow his daughter to marry unless her suitor has impregnated her, a condition he believes will test the man’s potency and commitment.

Politician advocates early marriage and parenthood, sets unique condition for daughter’s suitors
Politician says suitors must impregnate daughter first before marriage, gives reason. Photo credit: X/Kingdom FM
Akpaloo’s remarks, reported by GhanaWeb, have sparked widespread debate. He argues that a suitor’s willingness to impregnate his daughter demonstrates seriousness and the ability to care for her.

For my daughter, you have to impregnate her before I give her to you for marriage. I cannot make her go through the struggles with childbirth, so I will gauge your seriousness as a man only when you impregnate her,” Akpaloo stated.

Impregnate her to show seriousness

He further emphasised that he prefers his daughter to be pregnant and give birth before marriage, viewing it as a measure of the suitor’s dedication.

Fact is, I will even want her to get pregnant and give birth before she is given out to the man for marriage,” he added.

Akpaloo clarified that this is his personal philosophy and not a societal requirement. He also shared his views on marriage and family planning, suggesting that men should marry by the age of 27 to better plan their lives and avoid the challenges of raising children during retirement.

At age 27, you should be settled with the woman you want to marry and start making children. What happens is that if you can marry at 27, you can plan your life better,” he said.

He concluded by addressing the financial aspects of marriage, noting that having a partner can sharpen one’s focus and drive to provide for the family.

Sometimes people think about money, but when you have a woman in your life, your brain becomes sharp and you are forced to work to ensure that you’ll be able to provide for the family,” Akpaloo remarked.

The presidential candidate’s statements have ignited discussions on social media and among political commentators, with many questioning the implications of such a condition on societal norms.

Man told to impregnate woman within 3-month

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man found himself at the center of a social media storm after receiving an unexpected invitation to a family gathering.

During this gathering, elders issued a rather unusual ultimatum: he must either impregnate or marry a woman within a tight three-month deadline.

