A girl's honesty at a party paid off instantly in a way she never saw coming as guests rewarded her

The young girl had found a lost phone and reported it to the MC to announce the discovery to the guests

The MC recognised her before the crowd at the party, and this stirred impressed guests to shower her with money

It pays to be honest, and a young girl was rewarded for her honesty by partygoers.

A short video on TikTok captured when the MC at the party recognised the honest girl before the crowd.

She had found a lost phone at a party. Photo Credit: @evansmoonofficial

Source: TikTok

"This Girl saw a Phone and Returned it, What happened next will suprise you," the clip shared by @evansmoonofficial on TikTok was captioned.

@evansmoonofficial explained that the girl found the phone and informed the MC about it.

The MC announced it before partygoers and took the girl around to be rewarded. Men handed her bundles of money.

The overwhelmed girl admonished people to always return missing phones.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the honest girl's action

McQueen said:

"Omo she make money o!, the phone wey she return fit no cost pass the man she receive for the event."

Sexy_Lips$ said:

"Chaiii, All i know is that is good to be good. because once you keep doing good, honestly everything good will never depart from you. I swear."

Mhiz Vivian said:

"Wen I was working as a waitress,I do pick fones from d tables of customers .dey forget after drinking oo ..just thank u and nothing more oo,buh Dem der tiff my own oo..🤣🤣.life🤣."

KOFEE said:

"This kind time way everywhere red I for don reach house with the phone since oo."

😈BAD-1😈🥲 said:

"New update tiff phone make you return am."

PRESHOO said:

"I have returned 3 misplaced phones in the past,got nothing but thank you and lost 2 phones also."

