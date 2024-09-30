A Nigerian lady was so happy to welcome her oyinbo lover to Nigeria as they both met for the first time

The lady was very shy as the man hugged her at the airport in the presence of her friends who accompanied her

Many Nigerian women who thronged her comment section wondered where she met the handsome oyinbo online

A young Nigerian lady has made a video to capture the moment a Swedish lover came to Nigeria and met her.

She said that their meeting happened after six months of chatting online. The lady mentioned the she was so shy.

The man brought a big travelling bag to Nigeria. Photo source: @annie_officiallll

Interracial couple goals

Immediately after seeing her (@annie_officiallll) at the airport, the man hugged her to show how much he cherished the moment.

Another video on the lady's wall showed they had the best time together. The oyinbo lover even tried out a local delicacy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Malone Jr said:

"Now now you don put Sweden flag."

Chachaluv wondered:

"How do you all meet this people pls."

Chloe said:

"Recently found one from Germany another he’s Arabic."

SHALLI-PAWPAW said:

"Perfect match, your babies will be so pretty."

Yuli said:

"Girlll he fine. I would be shy too."

Jenny_ophycial15 asked:

"Girlllll help a sister how did you do it please help?"

Ayo said:

"Me and my man still dey talk till next year before he will come to Nigeria."

kathyperry asked:

"How una dey meet Una partners na?"

chinazaezenwa930 said:

"I like what am seeing, congrats baby girl."

xvluxury_hair said:

"Congratulations dear I can’t wait to welcome mine soonest."

Lizzy Best said:

"The man is really in love he is so happy to see u congrats dear."

mizcherry said:

"Please tell me how you have been chatting with him that made him to come, maybe na why all d ones wey I dey see no come."

