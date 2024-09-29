A Nigerian lady left internet users in stitches with her encounter with a confident bike man interested in her

She shared a video of how the bike man tried to woo her, urging the pretty lady not to mind his occupation

Many social media users funnily appealed to the lady to give him a chance, while others marvelled at his statements

A Nigerian lady, @a.abike, has funnily cried out online after a bike man toasted her on the road.

@a.abike captured her encounter with the bike man and shared the clip on TikTok.

The bike man wooed the lady confidently. Photo Credit: @a.abike

In the short clip, the bike man spoke confidently as he tried to win the lady's heart. He urged her to ignore his occupation and stylishly requested her phone number.

The biker also stated where he hails from. His statements to the lady in the clip went thus:

"Forget that I'm riding bike. Let's ta lk on WhatsApp. Though I am not a Yoruba guy, I'm from Benue state."

The lady's video amused people.

People funnily urged her to accept him

Kenneth001 said:

"He’s a bike man that’s the difference had it been he’s riding a benz even if he’s 80years old you no go tell us here."

msbcrypto said:

"En say forget say I Dey ride bike 😂😂 How person wan take forget ??"

Eric Philippi said:

"Marry am ooh who you wan leave am for , he fit they disguise."

DARAH BALLER⚽🥶🥵✌️ said:

"The man sef get steeze and his a graduate too so don't plah with him."

mummydavin said:

"Husband no scarce ,na u Dey find timini."

Praise said:

"What if he's a prince from Zamunda kingdom looking for true love in disguise."

Mufasa said:

"What if his just pretending just to find the love of his life you no de watch Nigerian film."

user771681521336 said:

"Bike man don save better money, movement choke."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man on a bike was spotted toasting a lady on another bike.

Nigerian lady toasts bike man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady was captured toasting a bike man.

She called his attention, and when he arrived, he asked where she was going. She replied that she wasn't going anywhere but only wanted to speak to him. She noted that she just saw him from afar and called him to tell him she liked him.

He was stunned at such a bold utterance from the woman as he asked if she was serious because he was just a bike man. The lady insisted that he was her spec and she wasn't trying to be mysterious. She then mentioned that she noticed he had a ring on his finger and asked if he was married.

