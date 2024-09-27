After leaving his family behind and moving to Japan, a young man has shared how life in the Asian country has been

According to the youth, he had to learn Japanese in two weeks because of difficulty in interacting with people

He spoke about the young Japanese women and claimed most of them were super shy and loved Americans

A young man, @holistichealingg_, who migrated to Japan has opened up about life in his new country of abode.

@holistichealingg_ said he abandoned his family to move to the Asian country.

He said he abandoned his family back home. Photo Credit: Marco Bottigelli, TikTok/(@holistichealingg_)

In a TikTok post, he spoke about the language barrier, love aspect, rent, food prices and health.

@holistichealingg_ said he underwent a two-week training to learn Japanese and shared why.

"...I literally had to learn Japanese in 2 weeks because I got so lonely not being able to talk to anyone..."

He claimed most young Japanese women were so shy and loved Americans.

People show interest in moving to Japan

Boldfivve. said:

"Omo I like come da with u oo how u check am ?"

iOnosTech said:

"Different economy different spending..."

Az said:

"Japan is a nice country to live my bro,best of luck."

S.REAL🦁 said:

"Omo Japan 🇯🇵 come carry me oh."

Desmond🤑 said:

"Bro how did you move ? I go japa as soon as I graduate this year."

prince chintuwa said:

"I have what it takes but need right connection."

GoodBadMan😈 said:

"I would loveeee to live in Japan 🥺, does it snow there?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan had invited 820,000 Nigerians and other foreign workers to work in its country.

Nigerian teacher in Japan laments racial abuse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady teaching in Japan had shed tears after a student called her a monkey.

In a TikTok video, the teacher broke down in tears as she recounted her heartbreaking encounter. @gamezu3, who graduated from a Japanese university, said her student called her a monkey and used the 'N-word' on her. She lamented in Pidgin about being tired of abroad life. Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"On this day, my student called me a monkey and the N-word! This una abroad tier me! #FixAfrica."

