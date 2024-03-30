A Nigerian lady shared her story of moving to the United States of America with her three children

In a heartfelt video, she revealed that her husband, who had been living in the US, traveled to Nigeria to collect them once their visas were approved

The family bid a tearful farewell to their relatives in Nigeria before boarding the plane and flying to their new home abroad

The woman posed for a photo with family. Photo credit: @mimiclarex

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Femaleking said:

“Congratulations it will be my turn soon.”

TheZionFamily wrote:

“This shall be my portion with my kids before September, God said YES.”

Olasunkanmi Bose commented:

“Congratulations to you. I claim mine and my husband and children as well.”

Nancysherit86:

“Congratulations dear please I have some questions to ask you please @mimi.”

Dolly:

“Congratulations. I tap these blessings.”

Mrs Noah:

“This me and my family congratulations to me and my family.”

