Imo businessman Onyelike Darlington has matched his promise with action as he has begun giving cash to the Lord's Chosen members

Darlington shared a video of a Lord's Chosen member he gave a lift and eventually gifted N20k cash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Darlington announced his intention to do a N500k giveaway strictly for the Lord's Chosen members

A male Lord's Chosen member has been gifted N20k by a kindhearted businessman, Onyelike Darlington.

This comes hours after the Imo indigene announced on Facebook that he would share N500k to only Lord's Chosen members in reaction to widespread online mockery of the church.

Onyelike Darlington gifted the Lord's Chosen member N20k. Photo Credit: Onyelike Darlington

Source: Facebook

Darlington, a member of the Lord's Chosen, shared a video showing the first beneficiary of his giveaway.

According to Darlington, he picked the man on the road. The man, a Lord's Chosen member, wore the church's apron.

Darlington released a picture which showed when he handed the man the N20k cash.

"The first chosen man that received his 20k giveaway from the 500k," Darlington wrote on Facebook.

Nigerians hail Onyelike Darlington

Kennedy Ihechukwu Odoh said:

"Your faith remains your faith and for you to choose that there was a reason.

"More oil to the head that declares a word upon our heads and it come to pass.

"I know your pastor, I great man of God who doesn't charge a dime for one to see him, he sees vision on you and prays for you also without charging a dime.

"Everyone must not be perfect because we are not God, but the little we see and experience which others can not do we should appreciate it."

Godwin Emmanuel said:

"More blessings to you big bro."

Angel Sophy said:

"I be chosen ooh but they never give me jacket😭."

Joseph Chibuike Bright said:

"Good afternoon sir it is well with you God bless you for this move."

Pwamunadi H Nayina said:

"God continue to bless you and your business boss."

Agha Chizoba said:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏.

"God bless you sir.

"What about me a chosen member that doesn't have an apron sir?

"Onyelike Darlington."

Lady shares why her family quit "Chosen"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her family's ordeal, which made them stop attending the Lord's Chosen church.

In a TikTok video, @thisischioma_x explained that her father, an Igbo man, married her mum, a Yoruba, and made her switch to his Lord's Chosen church.

The lady recounted how her brother lost the use of his legs as a result of a nurse's wrong injection when he fell ill. @thisischioma_x said her parents kept taking her brother to the Lord's Chosen church in a wheelchair, hoping for a miracle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng