A Nigerian girl has taken to social media to excitedly announce her migration to the United States

A month before her migration, the 18-year-old girl revealed she worked as an apprentice at a salon

Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing how the lady journeyed from Nigeria to New York, US

An 18-year-old girl, @mxchii_okoro, has celebrated moving to the United States for college studies.

@mxchii_okoro announced her migration on TikTok with a video highlighting her final moments in Nigeria before she left.

She moved to the US to study. Photo Credit: @mxchii_okoro

@mxchii_okoro appreciated God and her parents for making her studying in the United States possible.

In the video, she revealed she worked as an apprentice at a salon a month before her journey. She shared some preparatory moves she made ahead of the D-day.

After arriving in the US, she showcased her room in the US college where she would study for the next few years.

Watch her video below:

Netizens celebrate the young girl

moridiyatsikiru said:

"Lord i wish to use this sound soon congratulations."

crystal bell said:

"I tap from grace and this testimony, I'm next in Jesus name congratulations."

nwachukwuharrison2 said:

"Heavenly Father help me let my visa be Approved this month Oh Lord satisfy me early give me speed to my destiny it’s my turn to travel AMEN AMEN AMEN."

idaraifiok695 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 dear I'll keep on congratulating others until it's my turn."

Queen Vicky said:

"Congratulations dear I’m next ijn."

є∂∂у🌟

Yayyyyy! God brought you up to this point and He will never let you down

AnnabelNonyelim said:

"Congratulations 💗 I am so happy for you even though i don’t know you."

elikplim303 said:

"Me seeing travelling vds 20th time today."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a POS girl who relocated overseas had secured jobs.

POS girl moves to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a POS girl had moved to the US without taking JAMB.

Taking to TikTok, @ella_biodun shared pictures showing when she worked as a POS operator and her new look since moving to America. She recalled how her classmates mocked her as they all secured admission into different universities while she had not even taken JAMB yet.

@ella_biodun said she was hurt by their taunts and cried while begging her mum to let her school in Nigeria. Eventually, she was offered admission to a university in America and got her visa.

Source: Legit.ng