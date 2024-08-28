A Nigerian lady is now a graduate, and she shared a post to show how she celebrated the achievement

The lady was so happy that she went to meet her father at his workshop to celebrate with him passionately

A lot of Nigerians on social media joined the celebration in the comment section and congratulated her

A Nigerian lady on TikTok is overjoyed to be a graduate and shared a post to mark the occasion.

The lady showed netizens how she went home to celebrate with her father.

The lady went to celebrate with her father after graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/@tianna42759.

Source: TikTok

In the post she shared on TikTok, @tianna42759 showed how happy her father was when he saw her.

The young graduate, dressed in a white shirt that had colourful signatures, said she could see the happiness in her father's face.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her words:

"I went to surprise my father in his workshop. The happiness in my dad's face."

Reactions have trailed the video as people congratulated the lady for the achievement.

Reactions as lady becomes a graduate

@Temmytee said:

"See the way you resemble your dad."

@Whocamefirst said:

"Congratulation momma. I don't know you but even me am proud of you."

@Royalty_hairs said:

"Fine girl see how you look like him."

@Blessed girl said:

"Congratulations. I and my dad will recreate this soon."

@Amy said:

"Congratulations and to dad I pray you live to eat the fruit of your labour proud you girl."

@marysena173 said:

"I’m always in tears when I see our youth making our parents proud. They suffered a lot for for us. More success and wins sis."

@Chanko said:

"Congratulations mama. I'm proud of you."

@Adex prince said:

"I am proud of you girlie."

@Black diamond said:

"Congratulations my love."

@Pearl said:

"Her father’s daughter. Congrats dear."

Lady bags degree in mathematics

In a related story, a Nigerian lady successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduands.

She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics, and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng