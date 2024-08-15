A Nigerian boy who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has caused a stir with his result

According to the student who had only one A1, he is not comfortable showing his result to his parents

Some internet users thought he didn't perform poorly, while others funnily claimed that he didn't perform well

After checking his WASSCE result, a Nigerian boy named Benjamin Adegbite shared it on social media.

In a Facebook post, Benjamin expressed worry about his performance.

Benjamin said he is scared to show his parents the result. His Facebook post read:

"Hi guys, is this a good result, I'm scared to show it to my parents ☹️☹️🙁."

Benjamin wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination at Ilase Community High School and scored an A1 in marketing, a B2 in general mathematics, a B3 in geography, agricultural science, biology and chemistry.

The boy also got C5 in physics and civic education and C6 in English language.

Benjamin's WAEC result below:

People react to Benjamin Adegbite's result

Brø Frîdãy Jâmês said:

"Prepare for another waec."

Üp Grådęd Lįzzy said:

"Is a very good result congrats I pray mine should be so."

Itz Sonia Bliss said:

"Very good."

Abundant Grace said:

"This is great.

"I tap from ur result."

Pluto Boy Btc said:

"Ur mama fit Don see am."

Itz Oluwa Kemhi Solamhi said:

"Sorry do u check it on ur phone."

John Adikwu said:

"It is very very bad. Which kind of question is that?🤣🤣🤣"

Akande Fatai Oluwatosin said:

"I think this year result is better I have not see any f9 since I have been checking post."

Legit.ng reported about the WAEC result of a girl who studied six hours daily.

WAEC result of studious boy surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the WAEC result of a boy who read 15 hours daily.

When he wrote his own WAEC years ago, Abdulahi Okene said he made distinctions in five subjects and B in four others. Okene noted that his brother, Musa Muhammed Ipemida, had vowed to work harder and possibly outscore him in WAEC grades. Musa embarked on an ambitious reading plan to achieve his aim, studying for 15 hours daily.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Okene said Musa made sure he covered all the WAEC syllabus to prepare for the examination. Although Musa is from Kogi state, he took his WAEC examination at Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja.

