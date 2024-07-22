A woman has shared a video showing her husband's reaction during her first day of antenatal

According to the woman, her husband's mood changed, and he got so worried thinking he would not be able to raise a family

Social media users who came across the emotional video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react

An emotional moment between a husband and wife captured the husband's attitude during their first antenatal appointment.

The video, shared by the wife, displayed the man's concern and worry as the reality of impending fatherhood set in.

Man breaks down during wife's antenatal session Photo credit: @momanddaddarleneserenity/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman emotional over husband's mood at hospital

Identified as @momanddaddarleneserenity on TikTok, the wife posted the video with a caption that revealed her husband's deepest fears.

According to her, her husband was bothered that he might not be capable enough to raise a family.

The video showed the husband looking visibly distressed and overwhelmed while sitting inside the hospital.

She captioned the video:

"This was our first day of antenatal and he was so worried thinking he won't be able to raise a family."

Reactions as man worries over wife's pregnancy

Social media users who came across the TikTok video quickly offered support and reassurance.

@pretty Qüêêñzy said:

"Same my sister I’m 6 months pregnant, my man is jobless now. I don’t know what to do."

@Nate smith country stated:

"My shoe right now, things con still hard for me right now, depression won finish me, I just dey pity my wife, I for don Japa cause how e won take be now. I never know."

@Japata reacted:

"Which one be say he was thinking he couldn't raise a family, when he dey do tatata when e dey sweet am why he no think that time abeg make una no disturb us jare, well we wish him luck "

@FAMUYIDE OBATEERE said:

"From having 9k for account at first anti natal, borrowing money for operation, to buying my first ride when my son clock 3 months. Omo God good man!"

@ErnestCjBoss said:

"Someone said I should take a step and get married that everything will fall in place but I'm so scared I no fit suffer person pikin."

@Cute Teddy said:

"Yes that is how it works it will be more difficult if the baby is a boy, but trust me your husband will get everything in double."

@aniezo3262 said:

"I swear to God is not easy, is not easy but all I know is that I always have faith even at a point you have to go a mile to get a loan. I wanted to die when I heard twins, but thank God sha."

@Gad Adu afriyie added:

"That is me at the age of 26 hmmm, she couldn't push so they did CS and the bill was 6000 cedis (private hospital) and I was to pay half b4 they start hrrrr kapr3 kuraa mini but I man sold ma land in 15 mints."

Watch the video below:

