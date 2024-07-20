A father has been praised online after he plaited his daughter's hair and did very beautiful braids

The child's mother was very amazed by his skill and said the man only watched YouTube videos on hairstyling

Many Nigerians in the woman's comment section wanted to know if the man once managed a salon

A mother has gone online to post about her husband's hairdressing skills even when the man was not formally trained for it.

After creaming the kid's hair, he got to work like a pro and braided each twist like a professional.

The man braided the kid's air like a professional stylist. Photo source: @bettyslick

Source: TikTok

Making braids in UK

Many people in the woman's comment section asked if the man had learnt how to make hair. The wife revealed the man watched some YouTube videos on hairdressing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman (@bettyslick) said she was as surprised as everyone by her husband's hairdressing skill that he discovered in the UK.

Watch the woman's video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Celebrity Driver 23 July asked:

"Is he a stylist?"

Schokokuss46 said:

"The best and faster way to grow african hair.kudos."

tosinodukomaiya2 said:

"God bless you sir."

Betty said:

"Abeg does he once have a saloon in Nigeria because what’s this. Oga I'm sending you parfait."

Jenny baby said:

"This so beautiful. God bless him."

1808clothings said:

"Husband of the year award goes to him."

The African Storyteller said:

"Your daughter will never forget this moments of her life with her father. She will never settle for a less quality man. Great job dad."

Ileke by Limmah said:

"Ah ah,you people should open salon already,this is fineeee."

CarerSnazzy said:

"Has he been doing it before now?"

The wife replied:

"Nooo. He watched on YouTube and decided to give it a try."

ZENA said:

"The hair is so neat and beautiful much respect."

Another dad plaited daughter's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a loving dad was praised on TikTok after a video showed him patiently plaiting his daughter's hair.

The dotting dad obviously was having a good father-daughter moment with his child when they turned it into a hair-making session.

Source: Legit.ng