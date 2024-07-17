A man unwilling to forgive his unfaithful girlfriend has shed light on a plan he hatched to deal with her

While noting that his girlfriend is unaware that he knows of her unfaithfulness, he said he will continue sleeping with her

Details on his deadly revenge plot on his girlfriend have divided internet users, with some supporting him

A bitter man has caused a stir on social media over his deadly plot against his cheating girlfriend.

The man's revenge plot was contained in an anonymous message X influencer @Wizarab10 shared.

He has refused to forgive his girlfriend's cheating. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Real People Group, Richard Drury

Source: Getty Images

"The game is the game," @Wizarab10 reacted to the man's revenge plan.

In the anonymous message, the man said he recently found out his girlfriend cheated on him, but she doesn't know he is aware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said he would continue to sleep with her for the next six months, see her parents, propose marriage and dump her two weeks later.

See the tweet below:

People react to the man's revenge plan

@MrTony_X said:

"You've decided to waste the next 6months of your life, with someone who doesn't even deserves to be in your life....lol."

@DIAMONDDGREAT said:

"If not for money I for say plan marriage date with her and don’t show up on the wedding day."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"This is wickedness,I don’t support this. There is no fun in making other people sad,if you noticed she cheated on you, simply leave the relationship. Two wrongs can’t make a right."

@MarkLander9993 said:

"I like what I see baba if u need more update contact me. Few points to add.

"Before u end things make sure u advice her to quit her job or business.

"Take all her saving that u want to process documents for u both to japa then change state.

"My job is done."

@MarkOtabor said:

"What proposal exactly?You will be a coward going to face her parents to lie to their face, that's not even the quality of a man, whatever you intend doing leave her parents out of it, honor your father & mother doesn't necessarily mean they have to be your biological parents ode."

Legit.ng reported that a man had planned deadly revenge on his girlfriend, who left him when he went broke.

Man plans deadly revenge on cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had planned deadly revenge on his girlfriend after he found out she was cheating on him.

He was sitting at home with her when a message popped up on her phone from her side boo, thanking her for treating him well in bed.

After seeing the message, he pretended not to see it and continued the relationship with her and even treated her more nicely. Subsequently, he got another girlfriend while still in the relationship. He slept with all his cheating girlfriend's friends and then planned the introduction of himself to his new girl's family.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng