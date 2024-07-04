A 26-year-old woman's hard work and resilience has melted the hearts of netizens on social media

The mother of two is building a house for herself and her kids and documented the process online

Internet users drew inspiration from the young mum's story, while others marvelled at her toughness as she sleeps in her uncompleted house

A video of a young mum laying her bed in her uncompleted house has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The woman, who resides in Jamaica, began a building project for herself and her family with little support.

Taking to TikTok, @bibi_love03 shared a video in which she happily sipped a juice, with a background showing where she sleeps in her uncompleted house.

Words layered on the video explained that @bibi_love03 is 26 years old and has two kids. @bibi_love03 noted that the building project is her first house.

A look at her TikTok page shows she keeps her followers posted on her building journey.

People encourage the mum of 2

Kenroy Scott said:

"Muma big up yuh self yuh motivate mi as a young man... wishing I did have a woman like you no joke."

Gururuth said:

"U doing well sis. Can't wait for u to deck off the top. God has your back."

susannah said:

"That's what I used to do when I was still constructing. I would spend time wIth my unfinished house."

mercythestronges said:

" I want this,bt have northing,God help me in finding a place to call a home."

Coco chic said:

"With a mindset like yours you will accomplish so much never give up."

Cyrus said:

"Strong woman don't give up. I know I'm still working on my home God see."

Butter milk said:

"I want to do this so bad. But my aunt fighting me. The space that I was gonna use she wants to use it."

Summer mommy said:

"Woman to woman, I'm proud of u and pray it finish speedly and beautiful for u guys."

