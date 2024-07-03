A Nigerian father has expressed his love for his little daughter, who welcomes him home from work in a unique way

His wife was able to capture one of the sweet moments on camera, and the video made its way onto the internet, endearing the hearts of many

Social media users who came across the video couldn't stop gushing over the fantastic relationship between the duo

A heartwarming moment between a little girl and her father has melted the hearts of many on TikTok.

The video showed the special bond between the duo and the girl's enthusiastic way of welcoming her father home every day.

Lovely video of little girl welcoming dad Photo credit: @ebelebe11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl over the moon as dad returns

In the video shared by @ebelebe11 on TikTok, the little girl was seen eagerly waiting by the door, her face lighting up with excitement as her father drove into the compound.

She jumped for joy and screamed, "Daddy!" repeatedly while waiting for him to park and get out of the car.

Her doting father responded by calling her sweet names like "asa", a term of endearment in the Igbo language.

While sharing the video, the father noted that he doesn't keep late nights because he always wants to play with her before she sleeps.

In his words:

"Am loving the way my daughter welcomes me home from work everyday and today my wife caught her on the camera. One of the reasons I don't keep late night is to come home and play with her before she retires to bed."

Reactions as little girl welcomes dad

The video warmed the hearts of many on TikTok as they gushed over the moment's sweetness.

@akuomam4 said:

"Chaii. My dad was once like this before hin turned to a stoned heart devil. Ein face black hin yansh black."

@Ijezie Gabriel said:

"Madam don de pretend like say she de sleep. The next thing nah. Papa Amanda where are you coming from by this time of the day."

@silvercrossB reacted:

"Normaly daughter love their dad so much if their mama never give them witch chop."

@MumyNG360 said:

"Husband snatcherss. Na so mine de welcome her dad but she doesn't care if I'm back or not cute video, can't stop smiling."

@official GodsfavourSharon said:

"Na so my husband go call me dey tell me make I no allow them sleep."

@muna said:

"Girls and their fathers Naso e de do them like people wey just enter new relationship. New love wey no go ever fade."

@Yetunde Olanrewaj845 said:

"Make una help me ooooo. Na three side chick I use my body and soul give my loving husband ooo I con be live visitor for my house. The funniest."

@queenzee9336 said:

"This is soo sweet, I love seeing men have a real relationship with their kids. Surprise that an igbo man can have that with his kid, they mostly don't."

@Big Sagittarius added:

"Future husband I hope say una don hr Asa m. Make una mark am na her weak point be that. Fathers love is number one no argue with ur keypads pls."

Watch the video below:

Mum and daughter fight over dad's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the vehicle's front seat and attempted to kiss her husband on his cheeks, but her daughter warned her not to try it again.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng