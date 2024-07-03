A married man has expressed sadness on social media after catching his househelp with some concoction

The Nigerian man in the diaspora said he found his picture and that of his wife with the concoction inside a school locker

He lamented that the househelp's mission was to end his wife's life through pregnancy and force him to return to Nigeria

A Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Okafor, said he found his wife's picture and his own with some concoction in his young househelp's school locker.

Chukwuebuka, who is based overseas, shared a picture of his findings on Facebook as he lamented.

Chukwuebuka speaks on the househelp's mission

According to Chukwuebuka, the househelp, whom he brought from the village, wants to kill his wife with pregnancy and force him to return to Nigeria with nothing.

He lamented his crime was trying to help her poor family through her. He wrote:

"Someday, I will tell you guys how I found my pic, my wife's pic, nzu, edo and alligator pepper, and some concoction in the school locker of a house help I brought from village. Her mission was to kee my wife with pregnancy and make me return to Nigeria without a dine mana ojughi ese tupu obia my house.

"Our only crime was trying to see if we could help her poor family through her.

"She's just 14 years.

"Most of you actually think you are more Igbo than others. Until you realise that nzu, edo, chaplet, bible etc can be used for negative purposes..."

Mixed reactions trailed the househelp's action

Cynthia Chinenye said:

"God help your children ooooh."

Cynthia Ogechukwu Nina said:

"Haaaaaaaaaa.

"See ehn, I fear these kids. You see these kids we have now, I fear them."

Nma Precious said:

"Hmmm...then the baby and me soap , the container of active woman perfume, the sun block cream and the whot card that is there is for what?. This children knows how to gather rubbish in the name of play play and litter someone's house .

"Pls investigate the matter before jumping into conclusion. Thanks."

Nwosu Anih Chioma said:

"Why would anyone consider nzu, edo, and alligator pepper as evil? These are harmless prayer items! Nzu symbolizes purity, edo brings calmness, and alligator pepper is used for cleansing , protection and healing. Could you share more about the other items she included, perhaps with pictures? She is rather wishing you well. Wow!!"

Chinasa Jacinta Eneh said:

"Okay, I just confirmed that the three items listed here are for prayers and they are not harmful.

"If there is more to this then let us know."

Queen Barbie said:

"That’s why till tomorrow I no need house help. I have 3 children all under 3 years and it’s stressing me out but for the sake of my peace of mind and the safety of my family, onye obula noro n’ulo ya."

