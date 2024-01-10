A woman has taken to social media to show the funny thing she caught her housemaid doing in her room

She had put a camera in the maid's room, but it is not clear if she informed her about the security measure

Mixed reactions have trailed the footage she released as some people criticised her for invading the maid's privacy

A footage showing a housemaid having a nice dance time in her room has generated a buzz online.

A woman, @anitah_don_boo, shared the video of her maid, suggesting that she put a camera in the lady's room.

She found the maid dancing. Photo Credit: @anita_don_boo

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the housemaid had little kids with her but did not mind as she danced happily. She moved her body around like a song was playing in the room.

The woman found her behaviour hilarious, saying she danced like she was at gunpoint. The clip did not sit well with some netizens who knocked the madam for invading her maid's privacy.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the camera footage

prince fidel said:

"I don't see the problem with itThe kids are okay, she is happy."

user3778055881882 said:

"Y in her room aii even if u don't trust her but not her room mxm."

@janemagdalin said:

"Means she's happy and comfortable at your home, your kids are safe."

Senyonjo Denismaaso said:

"She has eaten well and satisfied but give her off to see her happiest moment."

maina lucy.....4747 said:

"She is like....continue watching me...I don't caresee what mamaa gave me."

liz said:

"Very funny as long as kids are happy no problem."

Lily Tee said:

"CCTV in her roomso it means she doesn't have privacy at all so you even watch her while she is changing."

Mai.. self said:

"She shares the room with kids even if it's me I would put it there."

Woman catches housemaid red-handed after hiding camera in the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out over what she caught her housemaid doing.

She had hidden a camera in the house and was shocked to watch its footage in which the nanny used a bag to pack her gadget and clothes and fled.

The woman made the short recording available on TikTok as she gave more descriptions of the runaway nanny. Her video stirred massive reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng