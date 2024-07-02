A teenage boy has come under heavy criticism on social media for rejecting his mother's BMW X3 car gift

The thoughtful woman purchased the car to surprise her 14-year-old son who had just finished secondary school

After she unveiled the car to him, the boy's countenance changed as he criticised her for getting him such a whip

A video of a 14-year-old boy turning down the BMW X3 car gift his mother surprised him with has caused a stir online.

A Facebook user Enalysis Ofugara, who reposted the clip, expressed outrage over the boy's action and blamed it on being raised by a single mum.

The boy said he wanted a BMW X5. Photo Credit: Enalysis Ofugara

"A father would take it back. These boys raised by single mothers be acting like their mom was their girlfriend. He would not try this with his dad," Enalysis wrote.

Why he rejected the BMW X3 car

The clip started with the boy being led, eyes closed, by his mum to where the white whip was parked.

She told him to open his eyes and happily handed him the key. The boy was disappointed and said he doesn't ant the car.

Facing his mum, he said he wanted a BMW X5 and not an X3. He would eventually drop the key on the car and storm off the scene.

A write-up layered on the clip explained the boy's mum got him the car as a high school graduation gift.

Outrage trails the boy's car rejection

Austine Ighovwede said:

"It didn't start overnight, she must have raised the boy to believe he could get anything he wanted.

"Imagine the audacity."

Queen Omeh Odibo said:

"Wrong in all levels...well Sha..nah note when she no fit pay them go REPOjust too much for a 14yrs."

Harrison Bamawo said:

"This is what happened when a single mother want to prove that she can take care of her kids better after separating from husband."

Omo-Odiase Osadebamwen said:

"Okay, na content.... How? Him dey smoke igbo? The age, the entitlement. Case don close since dat him fess statement, nothing more to discuss! That discussion can never reach where him see chance take talk of X3, X5."

Uzozie Chimaraoke said:

"Are we even supposed to comment on this? Is a 14 year old officially allowed to drive?

"Abeg the mama should go and deal with the entitled son she raised."

Nkechi Ahanor-Wilson said:

"Pikin wey i born nor fit try this kind thing. I'll not give my 14 year's old a car. I'm finding her a summer job immediately she turns 14."

