A single lady has shocked many social media users after she planned a marriage proposal for herself

The lady arrived at the decorated venue for the proposal and acted like she didn't have any idea about it

Her self-marriage proposal video has gone viral on social media, garnering over one million views on TikTok

In what came as a shock to many people, a lady did a marriage proposal for herself in style.

Her self-marriage proposal was recorded and shared on TikTok with the caption, "I finally surprised myself with a marriage proposal."

The TikTok clip started with the lady, @macshina, appearing at the scene in a dress and acting surprised when she saw the decorated proposal setting.

She continued to feign shock as she walked to the center of the marriage proposal decoration where a big "BE MY WIFE" sign waited for her. It is not clear why she performed the self proposal.

At the time of this report, @machsina's video has amassed 1.1 million views.

Watch the video below:

The lady's self proposal shocked people

Ashler said:

"Not like these guys !!! Ladies can’t do this to ourselves this is just sad."

Madame Roe said:

"Everything okay friend? No reason to be this delulu."

ladybird said:

"Things are getting out of control."

Kerri Renea said:

"I understand this. The one person who isn't going to leave you is yourself."

lee said:

"Idk this is probably the saddest thing i’ve ever seen and i’ve seen ALLLOTT of sad things."

TENDERONI said:

"You didn't tell me John Cena was your fiance."

Mwende said:

"People are running mad."

Fakedria G said:

"I never wanna be this delulu."

