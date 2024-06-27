A lady has taken to social media to showcase the physical changes she noticed in her brother whom she left in Nigeria

She marvelled at her younger brother's transformation within seven months of her moving overseas

A video showing what her brother looked like when she left and his present appearance has got people talking

Denike, a Nigerian lady in the diaspora, has expressed surprise at her younger brother's transformation in Nigeria.

In a TikTok video, Denike released a throwback picture of her brother, Simi, when she freshly travelled out.

Denike marvelled at her younger sibling's growth. Photo Credit: @denike150

Source: TikTok

The throwback picture was followed by a short old clip of Simi posing for the camera. Seven months after she left, Simi has grown in a way that marvelled her.

Denike shared a picture of what Simi looked like at present and gushed over his appearance.

"I miss my baby so much ,❤️his growth mehhhhhhhhhhh," Denike wrote on TikTok.

Internet users were equally amazed by Simi's growth.

Watch the video below:

People marvel at the boy's transformation

SusanAmanda said:

"Same as my bros just few months I traveled going back home he’s tall and broad now."

Big_Lumixx said:

"My brother too o, didn’t see him for 9 mths and now he looks so mature and taller than me,the growth is insane fr."

classic said:

"I first pause immediately I saw the second one."

Adadioramma said:

"Such a good looking young man May he keep growing in God’s beauty."

Ebungram said:

"My younger brother too any small travel e don long na only me short for that house."

Toluwalase ✨ said:

"They always grow once.. you go dey wonder if you dey grow or not."

frosh king said:

"Wait ooo abeg shey na 7 years or 7 month? abeg clear the air for me. cuz me na 5 years e dey go like this, my junior brother don grow finish."

omotoyhorseyy said:

"Omohope say he never tall pass you oocoz na stage I dey now."

