A young girl has earned the admiration of internet users after her father flaunted her on social media

The Nigerian man made a video with his pretty daughter, and he announced that they need a caring mother in their lives

Many ladies expressed willingness to fill the void owing to the daughter's beauty, others doubted she was his child

A Nigerian man, @chinexchange11122, has sent social media users into a frenzy after showing off his fine daughter.

@chinexchange11122 shared a loved-up video he made with his young daughter on TikTok.

People gushed over his daughter's beauty. Photo Credit: @chinexchange11122

Source: TikTok

@chinexchange11122 appealed to netizens that they need a caring mother. His video blew up, with many women showing interest.

The women were blown away by his daughter's beauty and didn't mind being her mum. Some netizens argued that the girl was too pretty to be the man's daughter.

Legit.ng messaged the man to inquire about the whereabouts of the girl's mum and confirm his relationship with the kid, but he had yet to respond at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Ladies showed interest in man's request

oyinpretty❤️‍ said:

"To be sincerely without loving u self because of ur daughter ur love will cover someone to face aje."

Sabi gurl eddy said:

"Some people here claiming caring mother are even worst than Cinderella step mother."

Vicky said:

"Am interested and open to know you and your daughter."

Lil thurgress ✌️ said:

"Yr daughter is so cute and u aren’t bad to b looking for a woman,u will find one bcus in d outside u look nice and neat so go get dress look dope and walk ard u will see one ❤️."

user5005279139670 said:

"Awwwn , she looks so adorable, may God give her an understanding and kindhearted woman."

Blueberry said:

"Am here I can be a caring mother to your daughter."

user5134672174688 TKI said:

"Am intrested but am a single mother of 3kids ready to settle down. I base in Lagos."

Dalinch24 said:

"Na who allow u carry onyibo pikin come back."

Legit.ng reported that a single dad got emotional after his daughter gifted him a house.

Single dad flaunts his 4 daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dad and his four young daughters had become viral sensations on TikTok.

The man declared he is a single father and showed off the girls from one mum, aged 15, 13, 11, and nine.

Like a model shoot, he showed each of them, from the eldest to the youngest. He didn't, however, say anything about their mum's whereabouts. The man's video got netizens gushing.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng