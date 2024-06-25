A Nigerian mother has shared her pain on social media after seeing the transformation of her son, who visited his grandma

The mother had dressed her cute son in his neat and well-ironed uniform before taking him to his grandmother's house

However, she was surprised when she returned to see him playing outside and drinking water from the tap

A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little son whom she took to his grandmother's house.

The little boy transformed drastically quickly, and his mother found it funny.

Little boy transforms in grandma's house

The boy's mother, identified as @chinny_liong on the TikTok app, shared a video showcasing how he looked when she took him there and how she met him hours later.

The beginning of the video showed the cute child looking neat in his well-ironed school uniform.

However, the end part of the video showed his hilarious transition into a 'local' child who played outside and even drank water from the tap.

Reactions trail little boy's transformation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@PAIN said:

"The rich boy pretend to be poor to fine true love."

@Have_you_tried_God? wrote:

"Ever Since I teach my grandma how to use microwave, my grandma can’t eat orange without warming it."

@sullyiyy said:

"Those are their best experience and something they will gist others when time come."

@joyful heart said:

"Very hardworking young boy. Grandma she is doing whatever she chooses."

@Sochi said:

"He became an industrious young man. Grandma said keep your soft guy era for the future."

@Destiny02_1 said:

"One thing about grandma they always wanna teach them how to do house chores they don’t care about the age."

@Celebrity Lieutenant said:

"Na why I no dey allow my daughter go my mom side be this. I dey fear."

@chimzzzy added:

"No more Ajebo lol."

@bernie added:

"The most funniest part of it is that he will choose his grandmother's place over and over again."

@shez_lisaglow added:

"E be like he wan do he laundry by himself. Nothing wen he eye neva see for grandma hux."

