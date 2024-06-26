A lady organised a party to celebrate her late brother's birthday and mother's day and invited people

A disappointed lady has cried out on social media after only one of her invited guest honoured her party invitation.

In a TikTok video, @prettyshy420 said she organised a party to mark her late brother's birthday and mother's day and invited 10 people.

@prettyshy420 did barbeque and prepared various meals for her guests but was heartbroken as nine of the people she invited didn't turn up.

@prettyshy420 admitted she was hurt and wondered why she thought people would show up for her in the first place. She shared a video showing the barbeque and other meals she had cooked for the party.

Her TikTok post was captioned:

"I threw a #bbq for my late brothers #birthday and #mothersday and no one showed. I’m hurt yall, idk why I thought anyone would show up for me."

Watch the video below:

People sympathise with the lady

bigkentskitchen said:

"My mom passed 3 months before her 60th. everybody that "couldn't" make it to the funeral, I did a memorial on her bday, they still didn't show up. they're blocked on social media, contacts, everything."

Kim said:

"I’ll come! I know the feeling- my bday is today -invited 2 ppl yesterday to go out and neither showed smh reason why I ALWAYS go by myself."

Dee said:

"No matter what…. Just know … YOU are Enough . Life hurts sometimes, but it Really hurts when you’re simply wanting to share Love to those who can’t see it, or those whom are Not deserving of Yours."

Princess Shae✨ said:

"Broke my heart when I cooked a whole thanksgiving dinner in my new place and nobody not 1 person showed nvr again."

siphokazipokiesij said:

"Here in South Africa we don’t even need an invite, once we smell a braai we will come in numbers."

Dedeb said:

"And that 1 person that showed up. You should keep around forever. Being Present means more than anything you can ever give, and sadly some people will never understand that."

