Three Nigerian ladies made a surprise decision after they found that they were dating the same person

In a trending video, the three ladies became best of friends and began to hang out, unknown to the man

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of the ladies having fun as many women commended them

A Nigerian lady generated a buzz online after sharing how she and two ladies handled being played by the same man.

@dance_qwin_ said she and the two ladies discovered they were dating the same man.

The three ladies became friends. Photo Credit: (@dance_qwin_)

Source: TikTok

They all decided to be friends and play their man. @dance_qwin_ shared a video on TikTok showing her and the two ladies having fun at different times.

By her video, @dance_qwin_ demonstrated the bond they now share as friends. The ladies' action was praised by a section of netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

There were those who had reservations about it.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the three ladies' action

Ebele Ann said:

"The same thing I wanted to do but this girl said he is still her boyfriend despite everything. I kuku hold my peace."

Ransome perry said:

"Na who wise pass go win bcoz I'm sure between the 3 , Judas must be there."

Pretty Engeens said:

"Until he decides to settle down with ine person story no go clear again."

Cj said:

"We found out about each other,we both promised to leave him’she con go back to him for back as I find out na so me too go back."

baddiemelanin ❤️ said:

"This is what we are supposed to do, but this girl Dey call me to warn me everytime."

Abigail77 said:

"I did this with my bf girl baba send money to us and we both went for shopping ask me where are the two of us now."

MAMMIE gold said:

"This was me and one girl but she no later corporate she went to tell my bf with screenshots of what I said but guess what."

Gracie said:

"wanted to do this with this girl when I found out only for the girl to go tell the guy the whe plan and I'm the bad person. LOL."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had confronted her boyfriend's side chick.

Lady becomes friends with boyfriend's side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had become friends with her boyfriend's side chick.

In a TikTok video, the lady, @_fik.ky_0, revealed that she had read her boyfriend's chat with his side chick and had texted her.

She then became good friends with the side chick instead of making an issue out of it. In the clip, she captured different times she hung out with the side chick.

Source: Legit.ng