A Nigerian lady received a voice note from the child of a man who was asking her out and she has shared it online

According to the lady, the man who was asking her out is married and his son contacted her with the voice note

In the voice recording she shared, the man's son could be heard warning the lady to stay away from his father

A boy has warned a potential side chick to stay away from his father after he discovered their conversation.

The lady in question got a message from the man's child and she shared the content online.

The boy warned the lady to stay away from his father. Photo credit: TikTok/Temmy Savage.

Source: TikTok

According to Temmy Savage, the man asked her out and his child got to know about it.

The boy proceeded to tell the lady to stay away from his father. He warned that he was going to swear for the lady if he gets to see them together again.

Temmy said she has not accepted the man's proposal. Temmy wrote:

"Person wey I never accept his proposal before. Me wey I hate stress and drama."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy warns potential side chick

@JUMMYTHEGEMINi said:

"The family must be having issues because of the man’s infidelity lol."

@pretty mee said:

"Forget jokes who felt the pain in his voice."

@Lon Don said:

"You said the man was trying to ask you out, but turns out you’re the one calling him."

@Dreal_ms_yaya said:

"Forget joke o. 5years later this boy fit find you o."

@Zoba.es Content Creator said:

"This is so sad , frequent occurrence must have traumatized him omooo."

@amaraa_emenike reacted:

"This boy is talking out of pain and I can relate."

@OGHENEGAVRAYE said:

"And you post this as content? It’s even the cheerful comments that gets me. What happened to shame and privacy? As if you didn’t know he was married and was giving him warm reception. CLOWN."

Mother shares video of her daughter and her husbad

Meanwhile, a mother shared a video showing how close her little daughter is to her husband, who also loves the child dearly.

In a trending video, the baby girl was seen sitting on her father's lap with her own legs crossed stylishly.

Her mother watched with jealousy and even declared that the girl was like a side chick that takes over one's husband.

Source: Legit.ng