A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after finding out that her boyfriend was getting married to someone else

According to her, she had been dating him for about four years and she thought that he was serious with her

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many encouraging her to stop crying and forget about him

A Nigerian lady got to heartbroken after finding out about her boyfriend's imminent wedding to someone else.

She had been dating him for about four years not knowing that there was another woman he truly cared about.

Lady finds out boyfriend was secretly marrying someone else

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears as boyfriend betrays her

The lady identified as @queenflourush14 cried uncontrollably when she found out that he was tying the knot with someone else in a week time.

According to her, she thought she was the only person he was in love with not knowing that someone else was by the corner.

In her words:

"I find out today that my serious boyfriend is getting married next week. My four years relationship. God please heal me."

Reactions as lady cries over heartbreak

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to console the lady.

@Gal said:

"I will always say this. Date a married man he will never disappoint you. They love ànd care. I'm happy with him."

@user8772620006351 reacted:

"Mine left me after two years of relationship for someone else, today God blessed me with abroad based husband to be marriage in two months time."

@O’banj Tv said:

"You better be strong, mine was over 11 years, my tears couldn’t bring her back until I changed my mind but now she is a single mother and begging to come back."

@winnygold112 wrote:

"Cause the boy he dah mad e no go better for am till he go come beg no forgive am."

@Everlyne said:

"Go to God with that broken heart he will hear you, He is close, someday you will see what God was protecting you from, hugs i know how it feels."

@billiondolllarbaby2 added:

"Dear he doesn’t worth ur tears move on Belive me he will regret it one day urs is coming on ur way just be patient."

Lady cries bitterly as relationship crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Chocodera cried out after ending things with the love of her life.

In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng