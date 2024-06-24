A Nigerian lady shared her frustration on social media after her family held a meeting, warning her that she would be disowned if she didn't marry by the end of the year

A Nigerian woman took to social media to express her distress after her family organised a meeting, threatening to disown her if she did not bring home a husband by the end of the year.

She shared a post on her TikTok page, featuring her face alongside a caption detailing her predicament.

Lady speaks after family meeting. Photo credit: @mayo_3246

Source: TikTok

The caption read: "Family meeting is over. Everyone has agreed that I must marry this year or they will disown me completely."

Shortly after she posted, concerned individuals flooded the comments section with their thoughts and advice, as shown by @mayo_3246.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Great creature:

“Me and my mom last night she is after my life.”

User82012092084061:

“Same pressure here bby girl. but we go overcome it together. let’s put our trust God.”

Adeeleniyan:

“Com let’s marry ‘ please am also facing same problem.”

Dee Ukeme:

“You go marry me? single life don tire me ooo.”

Imoleayoayanfeolu:

“Title of the music.. old that I can’t remember the song title again, I just know I used to sing it back then.”

Diranadebayo:

“Making a list of all the males that signified interest here to send to your family so they can pick one… The wedding must happen these year ooooo.”

Olahreenty:

“Where interview form, make I start from there.”

Halloween.cre8tive:

“Still in the same boat my pastors are telling me to go and marry.”

Tbabe1236:

“Bride price don dey hungry dem, dey don 4get say marriage is not a game u can rush into, it need alot patient 2 choose wisely wat dey owe u is congrat.”

Okunolaronkevicto:

“Av already warned them not to worry me again or else I’ll block them one by one, I don’t care, Its over to God.”

Amtos cozy:

“Send me your bride price list no time, court or church choose one, let me know our honeymoon vacation madiv or Texas? i will be waiting for your reply.”

