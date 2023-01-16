A newlywed bride has melted hearts online after sharing her love story with netizens on TikTok

A Nigerian bride, Preshie, has shared her heartwarming story on TikTok after marrying the love of her life.

In a trending video, the happy bride revealed that she met her lover on Facebook years ago.

Bride marries Facebook lover Photo Credit: @preshie/TikTok

Source: UGC

They started a relationship and five years down the line, she tied the knot with him in a grand wedding ceremony.

The beautiful bride shared a video showing the moments they shared. She also showed off herself on her wedding day, dressed adorably in he fine wedding gown.

Sharing the clip, she said:

"Getting married to the man I met on Facebook five years ago. I cherish every single moment spent with you these past five years. We made it to the final stage."

Social media reactions

@queendinma1 said:

"Pls which face book? Is it normal Facebook or Facebook lite make I no go download the wrong one."

@lizzybae18 stated:

"Abi I no supposed used Facebook lite ni make I go download another Facebook."

@aichinedegift commented:

"Abeg u find love anywhere, that’s what it means I married my patient. He came for treatment in the hospital I worked in."

@essenceglow100 reacted:

"I met my man on Facebook too 3yrs now and his the best man I have ever had. Congratulations hun."

@eberechiii1 wrote:

"Met my first boyfriend on fb 2016 so 2018 we broke up 2019 I met another one on fb an mbaise man and that guy is everything I want in a man, congrats."

@serwaaalberta479 added:

"I met my to on Facebook and we are four years now and having a beautiful baby boy with him now and we are about to get marry."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady identified as Duru Chukwu Amaka Providence has married a man she met on Facebook. An excited Amaka took to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention to break the good news with pictures from her traditional wedding.

The newly wedded lady urged other single ladies to take replying their DMs seriously, stating that potential husbands are plenty on Facebook. She gushed over how her Facebook friend is now her life partner.

Her post read in full: Husband full Facebook try dey reply your DMS. I met my hubby on Facebook went from being Facebook to life partners. Please celebrate with me I have step out of the single club."

Source: Legit.ng