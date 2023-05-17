A pretty Nigerian lady has taken a hilarious step in her mission to inform her male admirers about herself

The beautiful lady who dislikes typing too many messages decided to make a PDF file for all her male admirers

A screenshot making the rounds online captures the lady's conversation with a young man who showed interest in her

A young lady has sparked hilarious reactions after making a Portable Document Format (PDF) file about herself.

Her sole intention was to send the PDF to all her male admirers who express interest in getting to know her better.

Lady makes full PDF for talking stage with admirers Photo credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

In the PDF file, she talked about herself and gave out all the necessary details which the person may like to know.

A screenshot of her recent chat with a male admirer shared by @mediagist on Instagram revealed her reason for taking such action.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to her, she dislikes typing long messages and thought it wise to make a PDF file about herself.

Her admirer reacted in shock after she sent the PDF file and he expressed his resentment about reading long texts.

Social media reactions

@adella said:

"I should really do this too. Tired of repeating same info to many people."

@Kuxtjulius wrote:

"This is crazy."

Zeeeamac1 added:

"I love it."

Chinonso Hills commented:

"At this age girls are usually so full of themselves. Wats d need of this? When u get so old you will have the time to type slides yourself to a man."

See the post below:

Igbo man sends lady N1.5 million for a date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing her encounter with an Igbo stranger. The lady had shared a post on TikTok speaking about her bride price list and how expensive it was for interested suitors.

However, unbothered by this, an Igbo man who spotted her video online slid into her DM on Instagram to profess his love. From chatting on Instagram, they moved to WhatsApp, where the man sent her a whopping sum of N1.5 million just for her to prepare for their first date. A video of the lady's experience reposted by @mediagist on Instagram has caused a frenzy online.

@christopherkennedy6 wrote: "Maybe Igbo man and woman are good fit the men use money for love the woman love money as love language." "Is this too much to ask for? Send me diswan, I’ll be anything u want me to be, I no fit complain."

Source: Legit.ng