A smart seven-month-old baby has gone viral on social media over her reaction to seeing wads of naira notes

In the trending video, the baby who was crying uncontrollably immediately stopped after seeing the money

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the hilarious video shared on the TikTok app

A beautiful baby left netizens rolling on the floor after showing visible satisfaction in receiving money.

A video showed the moment the girl's sad mood switched in an instant after wads of cash were brought to her.

Baby stops crying after seeing cash Photo credit: @utonwashuga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl stops crying after seeing cash

In the video shared by @utonwashuga on the TikTok app, the cute baby was first seen crying uncontrollably at home despite being soothed by her godmother.

To make her stop, the lady brought wads of cash, and the baby immediately kept quiet and began to feel the money.

While sharing the video, Utonwa noted that 'money stops nonsense' and even a seven-month-old baby could confirm the power of money.

In her words:

"And she is just seven months old. Money stops nonsense cry."

Reactions as baby displays love for money

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the trending clip.

@gmiliki22 said:

"My question be say after you spray the money,you leave am for her abi you later park am back. No lie oo."

@Gift said:

"In her mind, she would say Watin dey happen for her, she first dey observe , until the money don plenty Who no like money."

@happinessmichael57 said:

"She don start now they practice saidaboj advice, Sister hood is proud of you my dear."

@Chidiebele c Anthony said:

"Make she count the money first to know if e reach to clean her tears."

@Anne Peggy said:

"Na so e de start saidaboj come and see ur baby oo."

@Anita said:

"Your hand tattoo makes me feel like have seen you before tho. “Mom all you did was worth it” I think that’s the write up on your tat if I’m not mistaking you look so good."

@Serina added:

"The way the baby takes sit down mk she fit dey see d money well dey suprise me."

Watch the video below:

Baby crawls towards the N500 note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a cute baby, Mirable, got many people talking as she abandoned her toy for a N500 note on the bed.

Many people say that the present generation's love for money is unmatched as they ask the baby's parents to be prepared.

Source: Legit.ng