"Na You Dem Fry o": Nigerian Lady Displays Outcome of Visiting Her Boyfriend to Fry Plantain
- A Nigerian lady has got people talking after showing what happened to her in her boyfriend's house.
- She had visited her man to fry plantain and one thing led to another, which resulted in an offspring
- The lady's video showcase has gone viral on social media, with many people making jokes out of it
A Nigerian woman has shared how she became pregnant and delivered a baby after visiting her boyfriend to fry plantain.
The new mum released a video on TikTok showing how she went from a plant fryer to being pregnant and having a newborn.
@ashake028's video started with her in a car, with the following scenes showing her pregnancy transition and transformation.
The pregnant woman was seen being attended to in a hospital. Finally, she wrapped up her video with scenes of her baby.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
@ashake028's video left people in stitches.
Another lady shared how she ended up pregnant after asking her man for help in unzipping her dress.
Watch the video below:
@ashake028's video amused people
Hashir Hardnon said:
"But he plant something for your body."
IAMOGOOLUWA01 said:
"Wow this una plantain big o."
Emmanuel said:
"The baby should be named plantain."
MALEEK said:
"The fryer has been fried by fryee."
@simplsavage⛄️said:
"Welcome to the world plaintain chips."
zaynarbarike said:
"So that baby girl is the result of the plantain u went to fry for him."
itunes295 said:
"Babe am sick come and treat me.
"Gbam ,I don collect."
Dc_Adenike _123 said:
"My own na egusi I go cook ooo na the second one I wan drop now."
Lady impregnated by neighbour
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how her neighbour impregnated her.
In a TikTok video, the woman revealed how he went from loosing her hair in the compound to impregnating her. She shared a video of the man using a pointed item to help her loose her hair.
The pregnant woman followed it up with a photo of her baby bump half-exposed and another showing her and the man all smiles. She was, however, silent on the exact relationship that exists between them.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng