A Nigerian lady has got people talking after showing what happened to her in her boyfriend's house.

She had visited her man to fry plantain and one thing led to another, which resulted in an offspring

The lady's video showcase has gone viral on social media, with many people making jokes out of it

A Nigerian woman has shared how she became pregnant and delivered a baby after visiting her boyfriend to fry plantain.

The new mum released a video on TikTok showing how she went from a plant fryer to being pregnant and having a newborn.

She had gone to her boyfriend's house to fry plantain.

Source: TikTok

@ashake028's video started with her in a car, with the following scenes showing her pregnancy transition and transformation.

The pregnant woman was seen being attended to in a hospital. Finally, she wrapped up her video with scenes of her baby.

@ashake028's video left people in stitches.

Another lady shared how she ended up pregnant after asking her man for help in unzipping her dress.

Watch the video below:

@ashake028's video amused people

Hashir Hardnon said:

"But he plant something for your body."

IAMOGOOLUWA01 said:

"Wow this una plantain big o."

Emmanuel said:

"The baby should be named plantain."

MALEEK said:

"The fryer has been fried by fryee."

@simplsavage⛄️said:

"Welcome to the world plaintain chips."

zaynarbarike said:

"So that baby girl is the result of the plantain u went to fry for him."

itunes295 said:

"Babe am sick come and treat me.

"Gbam ,I don collect."

Dc_Adenike _123 said:

"My own na egusi I go cook ooo na the second one I wan drop now."

