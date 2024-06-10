Global site navigation

"Na You Dem Fry o": Nigerian Lady Displays Outcome of Visiting Her Boyfriend to Fry Plantain
Family and Relationships

"Na You Dem Fry o": Nigerian Lady Displays Outcome of Visiting Her Boyfriend to Fry Plantain

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has got people talking after showing what happened to her in her boyfriend's house.
  • She had visited her man to fry plantain and one thing led to another, which resulted in an offspring
  • The lady's video showcase has gone viral on social media, with many people making jokes out of it

A Nigerian woman has shared how she became pregnant and delivered a baby after visiting her boyfriend to fry plantain.

The new mum released a video on TikTok showing how she went from a plant fryer to being pregnant and having a newborn.

Video as Nigerian lady shows what happened after she went to boyfriend's house to fry plantain
She had gone to her boyfriend's house to fry plantain. Photo Credit: @ashake028
Source: TikTok

@ashake028's video started with her in a car, with the following scenes showing her pregnancy transition and transformation.

The pregnant woman was seen being attended to in a hospital. Finally, she wrapped up her video with scenes of her baby.

@ashake028's video left people in stitches.

Another lady shared how she ended up pregnant after asking her man for help in unzipping her dress.

Watch the video below:

@ashake028's video amused people

Hashir Hardnon said:

"But he plant something for your body."

IAMOGOOLUWA01 said:

"Wow this una plantain big o."

Emmanuel said:

"The baby should be named plantain."

MALEEK said:

"The fryer has been fried by fryee."

@simplsavage⛄️said:

"Welcome to the world plaintain chips."

zaynarbarike said:

"So that baby girl is the result of the plantain u went to fry for him."

itunes295 said:

"Babe am sick come and treat me.
"Gbam ,I don collect."

Dc_Adenike _123 said:

"My own na egusi I go cook ooo na the second one I wan drop now."

Lady impregnated by neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how her neighbour impregnated her.

In a TikTok video, the woman revealed how he went from loosing her hair in the compound to impregnating her. She shared a video of the man using a pointed item to help her loose her hair.

The pregnant woman followed it up with a photo of her baby bump half-exposed and another showing her and the man all smiles. She was, however, silent on the exact relationship that exists between them.

