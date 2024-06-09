A young girl who is taking part in the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) shared a video online

The lady was seen recording a video of herself in the WAEC examination hall as other students watched

She said she was nearly caught by the supervisor when she was recording the video inside an exemption hall

A Nigerian girl who took part in the 2024 WASCE was so excited that she shared a video on TikTok.

In fact, the lady recorded the video while in the examination hall as her classmates watched.

The girl said she was nearly caught making a video before the examination. Photo credit: TikTok/Little Star.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Little Star held up the phone and showed her audience the full view of the examination hall.

It appeared in the process of recording the video, an invigilator walked into the examination hall.

Little star said she was nearly caught by the invigilator as she promptly ended the video.

She captioned the video:

"Supervisor nearly catch me. Na here I dey since morning oo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady records video in WAEC examination hall

@beautyrichie. said:

"This looks like Stella Maris comprehensive orodo."

@Louis Jr Art said:

"Looks like ST. JOHN OF GOD SECONDARY SCHOOL, AWKA."

@Ugom reacted:

"Na wetin cast many sch bi dis."

@thegirl_mirabel said:

"You wan cast your school abi? Result neva come out o."

@olisacnythia said:

"Wow! St Charles lwanga school. Successful exam."

@user4458013785418 asked:

"Sorry, which school and the state?"

@Ekechukwu onyinyechukwu said:

"Exam success."

@busy_bee said:

"I did not finish my igbo paper."

@timothyevidence said:

"Exam SUCCESS to you guys."

@justine opara said:

"My love how are you doing."

@PERFECT said:

"Exam success baby of the house. We’re all proud of you."

@IKECHUKWU said:

"No let am catch you. Exam success to you."

Source: Legit.ng