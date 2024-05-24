A Nigerian boy wept bitterly after his mother gave a mockery laugh following his massive loss in a FIFA video game

The boy played the football game in the presence of his mother and dad and did not fare well against his computer opponent

A video of his mum laughing hard while he wept over his 11-0 loss has stirred massive reactions online

A Nigerian woman amused people with how her son behaves whenever he loses a game in FIFA.

She shared a video on TikTok showing her son playing a FIFA game against the computer while she and her husband watched.

The boy's mum laughed at him.

Source: TikTok

When the computer made it 10-0, the woman burst into laughter, incurring the wrath of her unhappy son. His dad was quieter.

The boy burst into tears and faced his mother, appealing to her to keep quiet. His mother did not heed his appeal and laughed repeatedly.

The last straw that broke the camel's back was when his team conceded another goal, making it 11-0.

His mum laughed harder again, which made the boy quit the FIFA game amid tears. The TikTok video went viral.

Watch the video below:

The FIFA game clip amused people

Daniel said:

“Goal is that you” is wicked behavior mama you self pass evil oo boy no vex you go win next time."

ja1 said:

"He will definitely be the master of this game and Start beating everyone it's a matter of time.They always come back ."

Hairline Airways said:

"The people in the back laughing when ur already losing is a diff type of pain."

T.BOY said:

"But why will he use Crystal Palace to play against Arsenal."

William Kimani said:

“Don’t give up its just 10-0” is a crash out general origin story waiting to happen."

Juelz said:

"This video has made my day wow, FIFA is not for the weak but he will be a good player."

D said:

"U cannot quit don’t be a quitter thats my son."

hardyb7 said:

"Getting pumped 10-0 against AI is violation tbf."

